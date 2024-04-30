Four-star cornerback and Sooners target Cobey Sellers sets committment date

Pearland Shadow Creek four-star cornerback Cobey Sellers is down to his top three and is ready to decide where he will play out his college career.

Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M all made the cut for the talented four-star corner. On Tuesday morning, Sellers announced via social media that his recruitment would end on May 11, when he decides between one of those three schools in a live commitment airing on the 247Sports YouTube Channel at 2 p.m.

This news is a bit of a shock to many following his recruitment.

Sellers had originally planned to announce his commitment in late July, but he seems ready to postpone it and turn his attention to his final high school season.

Two months ago, there were six schools in the mix. Oregon, Georgia, and LSU were eliminated from contention, but likely won’t give up recruiting the blue-chip prospect. All that remains is a familiar rivalry as Oklahoma competes with the two most significant football programs in Texas for a talented defensive back.

Sellers said this when asked by 247Sports about Oklahoma and the reasons they were a finalist.

I love everything they do and the family environment. Always making sure my family is good and everybody is good and bringing that love aspect to the game, which a lot of teams lost due to NIL, but I feel like they try their best to make everything equal and make all their players feel loved and wanted. Coach [Brent] Venables and coach [Jay] Valai are both great coaches and great developers and they’ve put multiple players in the league. – Sellers to 247Sports

Oklahoma has been in pursuit of Sellers since February of 2023. The Sooners have prioritized him since his recruitment took off. He has visited Norman multiple times, and the Sooners have a number of predictions in their favor. In short, the Sooners should feel good about where they sit as this commitment comes down the stretch.

Still, 12 days remain until a decision is finalized, so Brent Venables, Jay Valai, and the rest of the Oklahoma staff must close this one strongly.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire