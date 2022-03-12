Four-star cornerback sets visit to Auburn

Auburn will be getting a talented cornerback on campus next week. Four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell will be visiting The Plains on Monday, March 14, for an unofficial visit.

Terrell is coming off a strong performance at the Atlanta Under Armour Camp where he impressed with his improved coverage skills. He is the younger brother of former Clemson cornerback and current Atlanta Falcons star A.J. Terrell.

Terrell is being recruited by several top schools including the Florida Gators, Clemson Tigers, and the LSU Tigers. While he has an obvious connection to Clemson, Auburn getting him for a visit is important.

Rivals’ views Terrell as a top-110 prospect in the 2023 class and a top-20 cornerback while ESPN, 247 and On3 are a little lower on him.

Avieon Terrell’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

56

66

Rivals

4

109

17

10

ESPN

4

247

22

32

On3 Recruiting

4

33

33

247 Composite

4

242

25

26

Vitals

Hometown

Atlanta, Georgia

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-0

Weight

170

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Not yet offered a scholarship.

  • He is visiting Auburn on March 14. It is an unofficial visit.

Offers

  • Florida

  • Florida State

  • Georgia

  • LSU

  • Miami

  • Tennessee

  • Clemson

  • Michigan State

Crystal Ball

No Crystal Ball predictions.

Film

Twitter

