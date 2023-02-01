Four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant commits to Oregon Ducks over USC

On Wednesday, four-star cornerback prospect Rodrick Pleasant announced that he would commit to Oregon, joining what had been a top-10 recruiting class in the country before the February signing day arrived.

Pleasant chose the Ducks over USC, UCLA, Cal, and Boston College.

Pleasant is rated by 247Sports as the No. 8 cornerback in the 2023 class, and the No. 91 player in the nation.

Pleasant’s most impressive achievement comes on the track, where he broke the California state record for the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.14 seconds in his junior year. The four-star track athlete and cornerback will try to both play football and track at Oregon.

Ducks Wire had this to say about Pleasant’s commitment:

“He now joins a defensive secondary in Oregon that has a lot of young and relatively unproven players. It is unclear whether or not Pleasant will be able to crack the CB rotation as a true freshman, but he figures to be a major piece of the roster going forward.”

Oregon lost its top corner prospect in Cabeb Pressley to UW in December. They answered by flipping LSU commit Daylen Austin and signing him on the early NSD, and got Rodrick Pleasant in the fold today. Both Austin and Pleasant are higher rated than Pressley. Good bounce-back. — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) February 1, 2023

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Rodrick Pleasant has Committed to Oregon! The Top 100 recruit chose the Ducks over USC, UCLA, and others. He joins Oregon’s Top 10 Class in the 2023 Team Rankings.https://t.co/xKgj1tWfj3 pic.twitter.com/aVSLIjzFAE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 1, 2023

