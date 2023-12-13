Four-star cornerback Kobe Black announces commitment to Texas

Texas added the 21st member to its 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Four-star defensive back Kobe Black has announced his commitment to Texas. He becomes the second-highest rated player on the defensive side of the ball in Texas’ 2024 class, trailing only five-star edge Colin Simmons.

Black is rated the No. 4 cornerback in the country and the No. 10 overall recruit in the state of Texas, according to On3 Sports. The Longhorns beat out Texas A&M, Oregon, LSU and others for his services.

Texas has been considered the favorite in Black’s recruitment for several months now. Finally securing a commitment from one of the top defensive backs in the 2024 cycle at a position of need is a major win for Steve Sarkisian’s staff.

BREAKING: Elite 2024 CB Kobe Black tells me he has Committed to Texas! The 6’2 200 CB from Waco, TX chose the Longhorns over LSU, Oklahoma State, & Oregon “F*** them brakes” https://t.co/vVqAwsPrPD pic.twitter.com/a0kcJFOS2g — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 13, 2023

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire