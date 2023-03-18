Four-star cornerback Jalyn Crawford crystal balled to Auburn

Auburn has already landed two four-star cornerbacks and they could be close to landing a third.

Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente cast a crystal ball for the Tigers to land four-star cornerback Jalyn Crawford. Crawford also has a crystal ball to the LSU Tigers but that was cast back on June 11, 2022.

Crawford is being recruited by both Zach Etheridge and Wesley McGriff. Both of them coach the secondary with McGriff focusing on corners and Etheridge on safeties but there is an overlap.

Crawford is the No. 113 overall player and No. 11 cornerback in the 247Sports Composite ranking. The Lilburn native is also the No. 19 player from Georgia.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder has visited Auburn three times already and is expected to be in attendance for the A-Day game and officially visit at some point.

Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class currently has three commits and is the No. 22 ranked class in the country according to 247Sports. They have already landed four-star quarterback Walker White and four-star cornerbacks Jayden Lewis and A’Mon Lane.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire