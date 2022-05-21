Four-star cornerback from Georgia puts Ohio State in top eight

A cornerback from the state of Georgia has trimmed his list to eight and included Ohio State as a finalist. Ethan Nation is a four-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 22 ranked corner in the country and a top-200 player according to 247Sports composite rankings.

On top of the Buckeyes, Nation also listed Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Michigan, Texas A&M, Oregon, and USC. The coveted DB talked about each of his finalists with On3 and had this to say about Ohio State.

I love Ohio State’s ability to not only develop corners but to get them drafted,” Nation said. “I fell in love with their culture, and the true rivalry they have with the team up north.

Whether Ethan Nation will choose to become part of Buckeye Nation remains to be seen. There are no crystal ball predictions at this time, but we’ll let you know as a decision is made.

