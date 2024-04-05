Four-star cornerback Dorian Barney hasn’t given up on USC

Dorian Barney, based in the state of Georgia, has narrowed his list of schools to a new top 12. That list includes the USC Trojans.

The top schools include Alabama, Clemson, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and USC.

The Peach State product is ranked as the No. 33 player overall in the 2026 class and the No. 5 cornerback in the class, per 247Sports. He’s also the No. 4 prospect in state of Georgia.

Barney earned second-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-America honors by recording 32 total tackles and four interceptions. Barney also earned All-State and All-Region honors in back-to-back seasons.

Barney has visits with Clemson, South Carolina, and Ohio State lined up for the month of April.

You might already know that in 2025, USC has gained defensive recruits from the state of Georgia. The Trojans would love to extend their recruiting wins in Georgia to the 2026 class and broaden their sphere of influence in the state. USC is not going away from tough recruiting battles in SEC country, even as it moves into the Big Ten Conference. The Trojans are here to stay in terms of a truly national recruiting plan.

Breaking: Over 30 schools have offered 2026 4-star CB Dorian Barney and he is ready to make his first cut. Barney talks Top 12 and more: https://t.co/yZOgWK08hT pic.twitter.com/A1QxSDYUCs — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) April 3, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire