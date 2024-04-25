Four-star cornerback Courtland Guillory sets commitment date

The spring game has become a key event for the Oklahoma Sooners in their recruiting pursuits. This past weekend, they hosted four-star cornerback Courtland Guillory out of Klein Oak High School.

In the aftermath, several predictions came through favoring the Oklahoma Sooners in Gullory’s recruitment. On Sunday, four predictions from 247Sports and Rivals made Oklahoma the team to beat.

On Wednesday, Guillory announced he’d be making his commitment decision on Sunday, April 28.

I will be announcing my commitment on Sunday 4/28!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/4xUrJQrQGh — Courtland Guillory (@wavycourtt) April 24, 2024

The Sooners were included in Guillory’s top four alongside Texas, Texas A&M, and UCF.

He’s a physical cornerback who attacks the ball in the air and the ball carrier in the run game with equal aggressiveness. In his aggressive play style, Guillory plays sound football, taking good angles in pursuit in the running game and staying in phase when playing the ball in the air.

Oklahoma’s entire defensive staff was down in Texas, visiting with the Guillory as they tried to close on a blue-chip prospect for the 2025 recruiting class.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on X @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire