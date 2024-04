South Carolina picked up another piece to its 2025 football recruiting class Saturday.

Four-star cornerback Shamari Earles committed to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks, about 90 minutes before USC’s spring game. On3 was the first to report Earles commitment.

Earles picked USC over Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia. He is the 15th-rated cornerback from the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports.