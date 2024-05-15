Four-star cornerback Chuck McDonald has USC in top four schools

Santa Ana (California) Mater Dei defensive back Chuck McDonald III has narrowed down his list of top schools to four. That list is comprised of USC, Oregon, Alabama and Georgia.

“USC is close to home and they’re building something good with their new defensive staff. I have a great relationship with most of the coaching staff and have connected well with the new coaches, coach (Doug) Belk and coach (D’Anton) Lynn and already knew coach (Taylor) Mays and coach Bookie,” McDonald said per 247Sports.

McDonald’s official visits are to Alabama on May 31 followed by Georgia on June 7, Oregon on June 14, and USC on June 21.

The California native finished his junior season with 34 total tackles, one interception, seven pass breakups, and one fumble recovery.

Chuck McDonald is the No. 86 overall prospect and No. 9 cornerback in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 2 cornerback and No. 7 player in California, according to the On3 industry rankings.

