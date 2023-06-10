Four-star cornerback Bryce West names USC in top 7 schools

Bryce West is an elite cornerback and one of the top players in the nation for the 2024 recruiting class. West, a prospect from the state of Ohio, updated his recruitment with a top-seven list on Wednesday.

The four-star defensive back is looking primarily at Big Ten and SEC schools. His list has been narrowed to high-profile programs. The recruit put Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, USC, Oregon, and Texas A&M in his list of top schools.

West is listed at 5-foot-11 and 177 pounds out of Glenville High School in Cleveland.

West is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 4 cornerback in the class and the No. 43 player overall. He is also rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Ohio, and is currently projected to commit to the in-state Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is scheduled for official visits at Michigan, USC and Ohio State throughout the month per his 247Sports page.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Bryce West is down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’0 185 CB from Cleveland, OH is ranked as a Top 55 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 6 CB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/IVz0XyfOge pic.twitter.com/oJaSRu8Ijd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 7, 2023

