Four-star cornerback Bryce West names USC in top 7 schools
Bryce West is an elite cornerback and one of the top players in the nation for the 2024 recruiting class. West, a prospect from the state of Ohio, updated his recruitment with a top-seven list on Wednesday.
The four-star defensive back is looking primarily at Big Ten and SEC schools. His list has been narrowed to high-profile programs. The recruit put Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, USC, Oregon, and Texas A&M in his list of top schools.
West is listed at 5-foot-11 and 177 pounds out of Glenville High School in Cleveland.
West is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 4 cornerback in the class and the No. 43 player overall. He is also rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Ohio, and is currently projected to commit to the in-state Ohio State Buckeyes.
He is scheduled for official visits at Michigan, USC and Ohio State throughout the month per his 247Sports page.
