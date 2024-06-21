Four-star corner, Julian Lewis teammate Shamar Arnoux offered by USC

USC and defensive backs coach Doug Belk have offered four-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux a scholarship and a chance to visit Los Angeles. Arnoux is a teammate of top 2025 USC commit Julian Lewis in Carrollton, Georgia. That detail obviously adds to the relevance of this recruitment. Julian Lewis going to USC should open the door for a lot of Lewis’s teammates and friends to join him at USC, which could provide a sorely-needed recruiting boost to the Trojans. USC needs this kind of recruiting lift after a bad week in which two elite defensive linemen decommitted to head to (most likely) SEC schools.

Arnoux, a 6-foot-2 and 180-pound elite cover corner, says Auburn is up there with Florida State, Georgia and Kentucky as his current top schools so far. He plans to visit Florida State next weekend and then Georgia and Kentucky during the season.

He was previously committed to Tennessee from April of 2023 through February of 2024.

Outside of the schools mentioned previously, USC, Clemson, Texas A&M and LSU are also contenders for Arnoux.

The Peach State native is rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite as the No. 369 overall prospect and the No. 31 cornerback. He had 15 tackles in eight games with a tackle for a loss and a pass defended.

