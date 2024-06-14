Four-star corner announces scholarship offer from Nebraska

A four-star prospect has received a scholarship offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Dawayne Galloway is a cornerback from Franklin High School in Columbus, Ohio.

The recruit is currently ranked as a top-ten player in the state of Ohio for the class of 2025. Galloway currently holds 24 offers, with the Huskers being the most recent school.

The corner has been busy making official visits. Earlier this month, he visited West Virginia and Purdue. He also plans to visit Penn State on June 21. Galloway confirmed that he is already planning an official visit.

“Excited to have earned another scholarship offer from the University of Nebraska! Thank you, God, for all of this. Major shoutout to (Darren Junior Recruiting Source) for the lob. Booking an OV as we speak.”

There is no clear consensus on which way the four-star prospect might be leaning. Rivals have projected Michigan as an early frontrunner, while On3 and 247Sports have the Purdue Boilermakers as the early favorites.

Excited to have earned another scholarship offer from the University of Nebraska! Thank you God for all of this. Major shoutout to @DJRSwework for the lob. Booking an OV as we speak. @CoachMattRhule @evancooper2 @HuskerCoachTW pic.twitter.com/SBQFqE6XLj — Dawayne Galloway Jr (@DeejGalloway85) June 12, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire