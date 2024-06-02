Four-star Class of 2025 safety Keon Young commits to Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin

OXFORD ― Ole Miss football's 2025 recruiting class now boasts a handful of four-star prospects.

Keon Young, a safety from Lakeland, Florida, announced his commitment to the Rebels via social media on Sunday. Young gives Ole Miss nine 2025 commitments – and five who are considered four-star recruits by the 247Sports Composite.

Listed at 6-foot, 171 pounds, Young is ranked as the No. 350 overall player in the cycle, the No. 30 safety and the No. 50 player in Florida.

He chose the Rebels over offers from Kentucky, Florida, Auburn, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M and several others. He had previously been committed to South Florida before re-opening his recruitment.

Young helped Lakeland win Florida's 4S state title in 2024, finishing with 45 tackles and six interceptions.

BIG CHANGES: How revenue sharing will impact Ole Miss, Mississippi State football salary cap, NIL

He joins an Ole Miss class that ranked 30th in the nation prior to his commitment.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football lands Class of 2025 safety Keon Young