Four-star class of 2025 power forward commits to South Carolina men’s basketball

Four-star forward EJ Walker announced his commitment to South Carolina men’s basketball Friday evening.

“I will be taking my talents to the University of South Carolina,” Walker said via Instagram live from Lloyd Memorial High School, grabbing the USC hat off the table in front of him. As he announced, his family unzipped their jackets to reveal South Carolina Gamecocks shirts.

Walker is Lamont Paris’ third class of 2025 commitment, joining three-star forward Hayden Assemian and four-star guard Eli Ellis.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound power forward out of Erlanger, Kentucky, chose USC over Ohio State, Purdue and Wisconsin. He took official visits to South Carolina in March and Wisconsin in April.

Walker is the No. 146 recruit and No. 29 power forward prospect in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He averaged Walker 16.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game this past high school season.

The Gamecocks still have one scholarship left for the Class of 2024 and are eyeing three-star center Jamie Vinson out of Austin, Texas. The Oak Hill Academy senior was previously committed to Vanderbilt but decommitted in April and has since visited South Carolina, Rutgers and Kentucky, per his 247Sports profile.