Four-star class of 2024 athlete Jameer Grimsley commits to Alabama

Alabama football picked up another commitment in the class of 2024, in four-star cornerback/athlete Jameer Grimsley.

Grimsley comes from Tampa Catholic in Tampa, Florida. He is the 16-overall cornerback in the class and the 205th player in the country according to 247 Sports. He is 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds.

He picked Alabama over schools such as Florida State, UNC, Michigan and Penn State, where he took his official visits this summer. He also held offers from Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Tennessee among others.

According to MaxPreps he had 10 tackles, a pass break up and an interception. On offense, he had 356 yards and three touchdowns on 25 receptions.

He joins a 2024 class that is highlighted by five star recruits Julian Sayin, Jaylen Mbawke and Perry Thompson. Alabama has 10 commits in the class: three five-stars, five four-stars and two three-stars. The class includes five players from the state of Alabama, including two of the five stars.

