Four-star class of 2023 TE commits to UGA football

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs just won their first national championship in 41 years, but the Dawgs are always recruiting.

Georgia football has added a commitment from four-star class of 2023 tight end recruit Lawson Luckie. The in-state tight end plays high school football for Norcross High School.

Luckie is ranked as the No. 287 recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 14 tight end. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound tight end visited the University of Georgia for the Arkansas game. Luckie must be impressed with the success of Georgia true freshman tight end Brock Bowers.

Norcross tight end Lawson Luckie watches the Georgia Bulldogs in warmups before a game against Arkansas. Online Athens-McClain Baxley

The four-star Norcross star has scholarship offers from college football programs like UCF, Miami, UNC, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan State, and many more.

Lawson Luckie announced his commitment to Georgia via Twitter:

Luckie does a good job of high pointing the football and catching it with his hands. The four-star tight end is very versatile with experience at multiple positions. Luckie is good at blocking and runs a variety of routes.

Story continues

Here’s his highlights from the 2021 high school football season:

Lined up in the slot, on the outside, hand in the dirt, in the backfield as an H back, wildcat QB, and even at RB. Most versatile in the country!!! @CoachSanders14 @CoHosch @Slytown83 @poole_nakai Check out this highlight! https://t.co/MYwKzY3NaY — luck (@lawson_luckie) November 20, 2021

More!