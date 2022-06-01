Four-star Chase Bisontis goes in-depth official visits, talks his connection with Rutgers football

Chase Bisontis recently narrowed down his recruitment to five programs as one of the nation’s top offensive linemen appears set to decide on a program next month.

A four-star offensive lineman, Bisontis is one of the top players in the nation. According to ESPN.com, Bisontis is a four-star recruit and the No. 52 player in the nation. The standout from Don Bosco Prep is the top player in New Jersey for the class of 2023.

The Don Bosco Prep offensive lineman is a weight room fanatic, powerful throughout his frame and has a very strong technique. Playing a national schedule for one of the best programs in the country has sharpened him and is getting him ready for Power Five college football.

In a recent interview with RutgersWire, Bisontis talks about why he chose to narrow down his list from eight programs down to five.

“You know, being a high recruit – I just felt like it was time to narrow it down and be serious,” Bisontis said. “And also, I feel like all those other schools – Texas, Ohio State and Miami – those are all respectable programs. I like those coaches so I didn’t want to waste their time if I really knew I wasn’t going to go there. I want what’s the best for those programs.”

“I only have to set up: Michigan State and LSU and I’m in the process of setting up the others.”

“Yea, I’m looking to commit after the officials; maybe July time.”

Chase Bisontis on his relationship with Rutgers football

“Love coach [Fran] Brown. Coach [Kirby] Smart – those are great guys. I visited in April, it went really well. Like that just went real. And I plan on getting back there too.”

Chase Bisontis on the vibe from Georgia football

“They are working real hard it seems like. It seems to be that they won’t be slowing down anytime soon.”

Chase Bisontis on his relationship with Fran Brown

“Me and coach Brown, we get a long pretty well. He’s a Jersey guy, we have a lot of similarities.”

Chase Bisontis on Michigan State

“My visit went really well. They showed a bunch of love. I get along with them. My visit went really well, like extremely well. That’s why I scheduled an official.”

Chase Bisontis on his recent visit to the Michigan State football program

“I feel like it isn’t just the football but also the academics. Everything about Michigan State is a plus.”

Chase Bisontis on his relationship with LSU football's new staff

“I like LSU a lot. Coach Kelly -I’ve known coach since he was at Notre Dam. They offered me my sophomore year. So you know to catch up with him and he shows love always texting me. And then they have coach [Brad] Davis, the o-line coach. Coach Davis- like we get along really well. We have so many similarities and I just feel like really, really connected with him. LSU is a great place to be.”

Chase Bisontis on his dream school

“It was LSU. It was more my father, he played football in Kansas but he took a visit to LSU. He always liked them and it’s crazy.”

Chase Bisontis on Texas A&M making his final five

“Me and coach [Steve] Addazio (offensive line coach) just built a really strong relationship. And being a northeast guy, I feel like we connected really well. Their program is headed in the right direction. I feel like they could win a national championship, which is amazing. They’re in the SEC, which is amazing. They produce a lot of pros.”

Chase Bisontis on the impact of Texas A&M's recent recruiting success

“It makes you better in practice, that’s definitely a plus.”

Chase Bisontis on the importance of his official visit to Texas A&M

“Texas A&M is the only school of the five schools that I haven’t visited yet. The official will definitely have an impact on my decision.”

Chase Bisontis on whether he will take an official visit to Rutgers football

“I’m not sure yet about that one. Because I’ve been there so many times. I’m not sure about doing [an] unofficial or an official. I’m not sure yet, I’m still in the process of thinking that one out.”

Chase Bisontis on the impact of Jacob Allen, the top player in New Jersey in 2022, committing to Rutgers football

“I know Jacob pretty well. I feel like Rutgers had a good ’22 class recruiting wise so I feel like something is going to get to happen real soon.”

Chase Bisontis on where things stand with Rutgers football

“They are rebuilding. I feel like being an underdog in any situation, it’s always the cool thing. I like being an underdog. You know, I believe in their program. I have very good relationships with all the coaches. across the whole staff. Got a bunch of teammates and friends on the roster. Rutgers is only 45 minutes away from where I currently live now. So Rutgers definitely made that list.”

