Four-star center Lathan Sommerville picks Rutgers basketball: ‘I’m 100 percent committed’

Rutgers basketball landed a huge commitment on Friday afternoon with the addition of Lathan Sommerville.

A four-star according to Rivals and the No. 92 player in the nation, Sommerville is a 6-foot-10 center who controls the paint well and is strong defensively. He is aggressive and the consummate team player.

The class of 2024 recruit plays for the Skill Factory in Atlanta, GA.

He picked from a group of finalists that included Bradley and Missouri. Sommerville also held offers from Georgia Tech, Seton Hall, Wake Forest, Villanova, Virginia Tech and Xavier among others.

“I just felt that Rutgers is a great fit and the school for me,” Sommerville told Rutgers Wire. “So there was no need to lead other schools on.”

The decision he said, is final.

“I’m 100 percent committed,” Sommerville said.

In February, Sommerville took an official visit to Rutgers, a trip that helped the Scarlet Knights solidify themselves atop his recruitment.

Sommerville joins a strong recruiting class that includes four-star guard Dellquan Warren and five-star forward Airious Bailey. His decision to choose the Big Ten program came from his comfort level with the coaching staff and the environment around the team.

“I believe Rutgers is the best fit for me because they adjust to their players and nothing is promised there,” Sommerville said. “I love and trust the coaches so that made it even easier.”

The 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers has a chance to finish atop the national rankings for the first time in program history.

Related

Rutgers football: Four-star Isaiah Crumpler details his recruitment and upcoming spring game visits Was running back Isiah Pacheco the steal of the 2022 NFL Draft?

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire