Four-star center Gethro Muscadin selects Kansas

Kansas made its first leap into the 2020 class on Thursday afternoon thanks to the commitment from Gethro Muscadin. A 6-foot-10 center that has developed tremendously in recent years, Muscadin gives the Jayhawks a big body with a giant motor down low.

Muscadin discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “That is where I felt the most comfortable and where my heart is,” he said. “From day one, it was my dream school. I went to Late Night and I just fell in love with the school. That is where I loved and they really liked me and it was a match, so why not do it? I feel like they can help me get to better and where my dreams can come true.”

The four-star center chose the Jayhawks over Kansas State, Louisville, Memphis, Minnesota and Texas Tech. He spent two years at the local Sunrise Christian Academy located not too far from the Lawrence campus before transferring into Aspire Academy. The native of Haiti sits as the 17th best center in the 2020 class and was one of the top available prospects at his position this fall.

“I know, I am comfortable with all of that and I am not worried about all that is going on,” Muscadin said in responding to the recent allegations towards the program. “I know all that is going on and me and Coach (Bill) Self talk about it. I am comfortable and I just love the school so that doesn’t bother me at all.”

Muscadin is a sturdy low-post center that brings a level of physicality to the playing floor. He should be someone that develops throughout his entire college stay but also immediately impact the program thanks to his size, activity around the goal and underrated back to the basket skills.

He becomes the first high school prospect to commit to the Jayhawks this fall. Earlier this week, Tyon Grant-Foster, one of the top junior college talented, committed to the program.

