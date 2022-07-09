Four-star CB from Texas flips from Michigan State to Arkansas

Just when you think Arkansas Football can not simply have a better 2023 recruiting cycle, they go on to prove that they can.

The nation’s No. 6 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle got better on Saturday, as they landed a four-star cornerback from Texas, Jaylon Braxton.

Braxton received an offer from Arkansas in March which, at the time, was his third offer from an SEC program behind Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. Since being offered by Arkansas, Braxton received seven offers, including one from Michigan State. Braxton then took his official visit to Michigan State on June 3, and committed to the Spartans two weeks later on June 14.

However, despite being committed to Michigan State, Braxton still took his official visit to Arkansas just three days later. That is when Arkansas began catching heat. Following the official visit, 247sports’ Corey Robinson gave Arkansas a Crystal Ball predication to land Braxton.

After receiving the Crystal Ball, Braxton took one more official visit to Miami, then proceeded to de-commit from Michigan State on July 1. The Razorbacks then landed his commitment on July 9.

Jaylon Braxton is the No. 44 prospect from the state of Texas for the 2023 cycle, and the No. 27 cornerback in the nation according to 247sports composite rankings. Braxton, who hails from Frisco, Texas, is the fourth commit that Arkansas has received from the state of Texas. He joins DL Kaleb James (Mansfield), EDGE Carson Dean (Carrollton), and S Christian Ford (McKinney).

Braxton’s commitment gives Arkansas 21 for the class of 2023, seven of those are rated as four-stars.