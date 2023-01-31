Four-star CB target Jayden Lewis sets commitment date

Auburn hosted four-star cornerback Jayden Lewis this Saturday for Junior Day and he now has a commitment date set.

The Anniston, Alabama, product is set to announce his commitment on Wednesday, a specific time has not been revealed.

A member of the 2024 recruiting class, he is the No. 24 corner and No. 264 overall player in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 17 player from Alabama.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder will be deciding between Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Tennessee. However, the Tigers are the favorites to land him.

Nathan King and Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover have both logged crystal balls for Lewis to pick the Tigers on Wednesday.

If he does pick Auburn he will be the Tigers’ second commit in the 2024 recruiting class, joining four-star cornerback A'mon Lane. The primary recruiter for both Lewis and Lane is secondary and safeties coach Zac Etheridge.

🚨Committing Wednesday !! Ready To Start Recruiting For My Class — Jayden “Jaymoney” Lewis 🪦 (@JayALew5) January 31, 2023

