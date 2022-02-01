Four-star CB Rodrick Pleasant announces top schools

Texas is continuing their work on the west coast, this time with another Junipero Serra prospect.

Four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant announced the top 13 schools left in his recruitment on Tuesday. Texas made the cut alongside Georgia, Oregon, Cal, USC, Penn State, Boston College, Michigan, UCLA, Utah, Arizona and Colorado.

Pleasant is rated the No. 7 overall prospect in the state of California for the 2023 recruiting class, and the No. 9 cornerback in the country according to 247Sports.

The Longhorns recently signed Junipero Serra quarterback Maalik Murphy this last cycle.

Peasant possesses track speed and ran a 10.32 100-meter as a sophomore, something Steve Sarkisian’s staff heavily values.

As it stands, the Longhorns only have one commit in their 2023 class in four-star safety Jamel Johnson. They’re hoping the momentum from signing a top five class in 2022 will carry over into the next cycle.

