Four-star CB Marcellus Barnes makes commitment

Four-star defensive back recruit Marcellus Barnes has committed to the Syracuse Orange over the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels. Barnes is a member of the class of 2024. Barnes’ commitment to Syracuse is a huge recruiting win for the Orange.

Barnes decommitted from the Virginia Tech Hokies in Nov. 2023. Barnes was previously projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs, per 247Sports.

Barnes is the No. 334 recruit in country and the No. 8 recruit in Tennessee. Barnes plays high school football for the McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Barnes is the No. 24 cornerback in the nation. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound athlete also plays wide receiver in addition to defensive back.

Georgia offered the McCallie School star in March 2023. Barnes is an great student with a 4.1 GPA. He runs track and has excellent speed.

The four-star cornerback announced his commitment to Syracuse at the All-American Bowl.

Composite 4⭐️ CB Marcellus Barnes Jr. commits to Syracuse over Georgia and Ole Miss 🏈 A big get for new head coach Fran Brown at the All-American Bowl.pic.twitter.com/JOZotTn1np — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 6, 2024

Georgia football has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class. Former Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown is now the head coach at Syracuse and is helping the Orange win a lot more recruiting battles.

