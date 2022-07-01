Four-star CB Malik Muhammad announces top three schools

Texas is continuing their hot streak on the recruiting trail.

Four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad announced the top three schools left in his recruitment on Thursday. The Longhorns made the cut alongside Alabama and Texas A&M.

Steve Sarkisian’s staff has been trending as the favorite to land Muhammad over the last few days, as several predictions were entered in favor of Texas this week.

Muhammad is rated the No. 6 cornerback in the country for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 7 overall prospect in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports composite.

The South Oak Cliff product recorded 68 tackles, six pass breakups and three interceptions as a junior last season.

It’s unclear when Muhammad plans to make a decision, but he currently has an official visit scheduled with the Aggies on July 29. This will certainly be one to watch closely for Texas fans.

