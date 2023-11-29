Four-star CB Kobe Black changes commitment date to Dec. 13

Four-star cornerback Kobe Black originally scheduled a commitment date for Nov. 29 but has since pushed it back to Dec. 13.

However, it doesn’t appear that Black is conflicted in his recruitment. It seems to have just been a scheduling related change due to other plans this week.

According to On3’s industry ranking, Black is rated the No. 4 cornerback in the nation for the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 10 overall recruit in Texas.

On3’s recruiting prediction machine still lists Texas as the heavy favorite in his recruitment with a 95% chance of landing him.

BREAKING: Elite 2024 CB Kobe Black tells me he will announce his Commitment on December 13th The 6’2 190 CB from Waco, TX is the 2nd highest-ranked uncommitted recruit in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/K3Rfm1xrrG pic.twitter.com/DT8DZ9xWO2 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire