Four-star CB Jaylon Guilbeau re-commits to Texas

Jaylon Guilbeau gave Texas fans a pleasant Thanksgiving surprise as the Port Arthur product announced he has re-committed to the Horns.

The recruitment of Guilbeau has been a back-and-forth battle.

The four-star corner originally committed to Tom Herman’s staff in Sept. of 2020. Guilbeau remained solid to Texas through the coaching change until ultimately deciding to decommit in July.

Guilbeau committed to Gary Patterson at TCU two months later, but the Texas staff remained in contact. This proved to pay dividends as Patterson is now out at TCU, leading to Guilbeau deciding Texas was the better place for him.

Guilbeau is rated as the No. 24 cornerback in the country and the No. 30 overall prospect in Texas according to 247sports composite rankings.

Texas currently has the No. 7 ranked recruiting class in the country, tops in the Big 12. Landing Guilbeau will hopefully provide some much-needed momentum as Texas looks to close on some other top prospects before early signing day in Dec.

