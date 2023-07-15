Four-star CB Jayln Crawford commits to Auburn over Florida, LSU

The Auburn Tigers have improved its 2024 recruiting haul by adding another four-star prospect to its list.

Jayln Crawford, a four-star cornerback from Lilburn, Georgia, announced Saturday that he will play college football for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers. He chose Auburn over Florida and LSU.

Ahead of his commitment, Crawford told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports that he is excited about the path that Freeze is laying for the program.

“It’s very close and once they offered me they started talking to me and there was a lot of communication. I can see the program going somewhere. With the new class, all the players, all the coaches, they’re saying this place is going somewhere with Hugh Freeze.”

Crawford began trending toward Auburn on Wednesday when Wiltfong submitted a crystal ball prediction to Auburn. Bryce Koon and Blake Alderman, who cover LSU and Florida respectively for 247Sports, also gave Auburn a crystal ball on Friday night. Auburn was given a 93.4% chance to land Crawford as of Friday night by On3.

Crawford is the seventh four-star prospect to commit to Auburn in the 2024 cycle and joins Jayden Lewis and A'mon Lane as cornerbacks who have committed to the class.

Crawford is a 6-0, 180-pound cornerback from Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia. He is the No. 15 cornerback for the 2024 class and is the No. 21 overall player from the state of Georgia.

