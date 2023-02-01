Four-star CB Jayden Lewis picks Auburn

Hugh Freeze and Co. are building a special defensive back class in the 2024 recruiting cycle. On Wednesday, four-star cornerback Jayden Lewis committed to the Tigers.

The Anniston, Alabama, native is Auburn’s second commit of the 2024 class, joining fellow four-star cornerback A'mon Lane. Both were primarily recruited by Zac Etheridge, who is cementing his status as one of the top recruiters in the country.

Lewis is the No. 264 overall player and No. 24 cornerback in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is the No. 17 player from Alabama in the 2024 cycle.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder picked the Tigers over Tennessee, Arkansas, South Carolina, Ole Miss, and Florida State. His commitment gives Auburn the No. 28 recruiting class in the country and the No. 9 class in the SEC according to 247Sports.

He is the third player to commit to Auburn on Wednesday. Opelika defensive end Malik Autry became the first member of the Tigers 2025 recruiting class and five-star point guard Tahaad Pettifort committed to Bruce Pearl and the basketball program.

