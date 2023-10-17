Four-star CB Jayden Lewis backs off Auburn commitment

Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class has taken a hit as four-star cornerback Jayden Lewis decommitted from the Tigers on Tuesday.

The Anniston, Alabama committed to Auburn back on Feb. 1 and has taken multiple visits to the Plains since, including an official visit in June. He is the second cornerback commit Auburn has lost in the past eight days with Jalewis Solomon flipping to South Carolina.

Lewis is the No. 365 overall player and No. 28 cornerback in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 20 player from Alabama.

Despite losing two commits, Auburn still has three defensive backs committed in four-star cornerbacks A'mon Lane, Jalyn Crawford and four-star safety Kensley Faustin.

The Tigers are also pursuing several talented defensive backs, including five-star FSU commit KJ Bolden, four-star Miami commit Zaquan Patterson, four-star PF Woodland, JUCO safety Laquan Robinson and three-star Kaleb Harris.

I wanna say thank you to Coach Freeze, Coach E, and Coach Crime for the opportunity! https://t.co/1E6BTTfIxh — Jayden “Jaymoney” Lewis 🪦 (@JayALew5) October 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire