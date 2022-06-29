Four-star CB Jasiah Wagoner releases top four schools
Texas couldn’t have dreamed of a better week on the recruiting trail.
Following Arch Manning’s commitment to Texas, the Longhorns have landed nearly a dozen 2023 recruits within the span of one week. Five-star safety Derek Williams, four-star linebacker Liona Lefau, four-star wide receiver Jonah Wilson and four-star offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman headline the group.
Many other highly rated prospects in the class are receiving predictions in favor of Texas, while others are releasing their top schools that happen to include the Longhorns.
Four-star Jasiah Wagoner is the latest to release his top schools list on Tuesday. The Washington native is rated the No. 3 overall prospect in the state and the No. 13 cornerback in the country for the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Here are the four schools left in the running for Wagoner.
Oregon
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Cal
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Texas
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
