Four star CB Jalyn Crawford includes Auburn in top schools list

A longtime Auburn target has listed the Tigers within his top 11 list.

Jalyn Crawford, a four-star cornerback of the 2024 recruiting cycle from Lilburn, Georgia, dropped his top schools list on Monday. Auburn made the cut, as well as programs such as LSU, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has made Crawford a priority since his hiring. Freeze extended an offer to Crawford on Dec. 20, and Crawford has been on two unofficial visits since.

In a recent interview with On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Crawford says that proximity is a major factor when considering Auburn.

(Auburn) is only two hours away. My family is going to be able to be at all the home games. The people there could develop me as a player on and off the field.

In honor of Auburn making Crawford’s top 11, here’s a look at what Crawford brings to the table.

Vitals

Recruiting Class: 2024

Hometown: Lilburn, Georgia

High School: Parkview

Rating: Four-star (On3, 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals)

Overall ranking (247Sports): No. 93

State ranking (247Sports): No. 16

Position ranking (247Sports): No. 9

Twitter announcement

Top five On3 RPM predictions

LSU (77.2%)

Auburn (7.2%)

Florida (3.6%)

Tennessee (2.2%)

Clemson (1.5%)

Headlines

Last month, Crawford received a crystal ball prediction from Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente that pointed to Auburn. However, 247Sports Director of Football Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, predicts that Crawford will land at LSU. On3 is also predicting that LSU is the favorite.

The hunt for Crawford is not over for Hugh Freeze and Auburn, as he is expected to be in town for an official visit during the weekend of June 9-11.

Highlights

