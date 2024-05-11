Four-star CB Chace Calicut picks up Colorado offer

It’s no longer too early to begin focusing on Colorado football’s 2026 recruiting class. Head coach Deion Sanders picked up three 2025 commits in late April, and the Buffs could very well land their first 2026 pledge before next season commences.

On Friday, four-star (per Rivals) cornerback Chace Calicut became the latest class of 2026 prospect to announce an offer from Colorado. Rivals ranks Calicut as the No. 10 CB and the No. 12 overall 2026 prospect in Texas.

Calicut, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound sophomore at North Shore High School in Houston, also owns offers from Jackson State, Washington State, Cal, UTEP, TCU and Purdue.

In early March, Rivals national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson wrote the following on Calicut:

Calicut, who is set to play opposite five-star Ohio State commit Devin Sanchez this fall, is being tabbed as the next hot item out of the Eastside. His size, length, athleticism and ball skills will draw eyes during camp season and as coaches make their way to North Shore during spring ball.

