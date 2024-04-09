Four-star California WR Marcus Harris includes Texas in Top 5 schools

Texas is in the hunt for the best wide receiver in California. Four-star wideout Marcus Harris named the Longhorns one of his top five schools.

The Mater Dei talent continues Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s push to bring the best players from California to Austin. The recruiting strategy has helped the Longhorns capitalize on national brand power rather than rely solely on in-state players.

Harris is a jump ball target with the speed to separate from opposing defensive backs. He’s not afraid to use his frame to impose on opposition. He plays bigger than his 5-foot-11 and 180 pound measurements would indicate. Harris’ knack for high pointing the football and finding the end zone make him a good addition to his next team.

Harris appears to have an affinity for SEC football. He is set to choose between SEC powerhouses Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, a new SEC addition in Texas and a lone Big Ten program in Oregon.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Marcus Harris is down to 5️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’0 185 WR from Eastvale, CA is ranked as the No. 1 WR in California in the ‘25 Class (per On3) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/l1yhqeJQMf pic.twitter.com/AZnrvgLSrg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire