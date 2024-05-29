Four-star C Chris Cenac earns windfall of new high-major offers

Chris Cenac capitalized on the May live period, as the four-star center performed well in front of college coaches and has seen a wave of high-level offers because of it.

Programs such as Kansas, Indiana, Creighton, Alabama and Baylor have made things official in recent days and it’s possible more could be on the way.

Rivals recently caught up with Cenac to discuss his windfall of college interest and what could be next in his process.

*****

ON IF HE IS PLANNING ANY VISITS:

“Every school is mentioning visits, but I’m probably not going to do any visits until the fall – August, September or October. I’ll get some in right before the high school season starts.”

ON IF HE HAS VISIT DESTINATIONS IN MINDS:

“Nowhere specific. I’m just going to decide with my family. We’re open to anything right now."

ON HIS PAST UNOFFICIAL VISIT TO LSU:

“LSU is a good school with a nice campus. They’re very advanced in their technology. They’re pretty good at every sport. LSU is cool. I like LSU. It’s OK. It was very welcoming. I can say that.”

ON HIS CONVERSATION WITH KANSAS HEAD COACH BILL SELF:

“He was just telling me how interested they were and how much they liked my play style.”

ON OTHER CONVERSATIONS WITH COACHES THAT STOOD OUT:

“I talked to every head coach from every school. There’s been so much going on.”

ON IF HE WAS SURPRISED BY ALL THE ADDED ATTENTION HE’S GARNERED:

“I expected it a little bit. That was the plan. It was all a plan to get attention like this out of the live period. I knew my game was different, and I know I’ve put in the work for this.”

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE HOME:

“I’m open to any school, so it’s going to be about finding a coach that really believes in me and a good relationship with the staff. I want a place where I’m going to be able to play as soon as I come in.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME:

“I’m very versatile. I can play on both ends of the floor. I can handle the ball, shoot the ball and post a guy up. I’m a guy that plays hards."

RIVALS' REACTION

Cenac is one of the hottest names in the country and is collecting offers at a rapid rate, so guessing where he might land at this point is nearly impossible. Kansas, Baylor, Indiana and Alabama are all expected to make strong pushes, but schools such as Tennessee, LSU, Auburn and Houston have a bit of a head start in building a relationship, having offered Cenac early in his process. The picture of his recruitment should clear as he begins to take visits this fall.