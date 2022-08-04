Four-star Baton Rouge linebacker to announce decision Thursday

Four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry of Baton Rouge is set to announce his college decision on Thursday and the budding Cold War between Notre Dame and LSU adds another chapter.

Ausberry, the 105th ranked player overall by the 247Sports composite rankings for 2023 is down to seven finalists which he’ll choose from at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Notre Dame and LSU are both on his list of finalists as are Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Florida, and Texas A&M.

Ausberry’s father is a former LSU player while his brother was a member of Auburn’s 2022 recruiting class.

Ausberry checks in at 6-1, 210-pounds. He is coming off a summer where he made visits to each of Auburn, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Texas A&M this June.

For whatever it’s worth the On3 recruiting prediction machine has Notre Dame as the runaway favorite to land his commitment, giving the Irish a 94.6% chance.

