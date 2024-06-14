Four-star basketball recruit commits to Georgia, reclassifies

Head coach Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs basketball program got more good news on Friday afternoon. Four-star guard Savo Drezgic announced his commitment to UGA as well as his reclassification from the class of 2025 to this year’s class, giving the Bulldogs yet another top recruit to add to a 2024 roster that has received a major boost from both recruiting and the transfer portal already this offseason.

Drezgic is listed at 6-foot-3, 198 pounds, and has represented his native country of Serbia professionally for the Partizan basketball team in Belgrade in 2023 before joining DME Academy in Daytona Beach. He is ranked as the 88th best player nationally by 247Sports and the 14th best point guard.

With the addition of Drezgic, Georgia has four recruits set to join in the class of 2024, as he joins Asa Newell, Somto Cyril, and Jordyn Kee. The Bulldogs currently hold the 10th ranked class in the nation according to 247Sports and have also added five players out of the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire