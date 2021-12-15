Four-star athlete Omari Kelly signs with Auburn

Omari Kelly is a dynamic athlete who adds some needed playmaking ability to the wide receiver position at Auburn.

Kelly is a four-star athlete from Trussville, Alabama and is the No. 18 athlete and No. 360 recruit in the country in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is the No. 15 player from Alabama.

Kelly has had an impressive senior season for Hewitt-Trussville, catching 84 passes for 1,335 yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Kelly is a physical wide receiver who will be joining a position group that is coming off an inconsistent season and while he won’t arrive until the Summer, he will be a freshman to watch.