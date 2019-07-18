Four-star athlete Kristian Story picks Alabama

Pzw87j2mw2nmzaq8r3zu

Kristian Story was at one time committed to Jeremy Pruitt and the Tennessee Volunteers, but he acted a little too fast with that decision and re-opened his recruitment early last fall.

Since September 2018, Alabama has been viewed as the favorite to land the Rivals250 athlete out of Lanett (Ala.), and on Thursday, a special day in his family, he committed to the Crimson Tide.

"It feels great to commit to Alabama on their 21st wedding anniversary," said Story. "I tried to make it like a gift back to them for all the stuff they have done for me. They are great parents, they have both played a big role and I give them all the credit for me being in this position.

"They have been there for me from the beginning and always given me whatever I needed. If I needed any help along the way, they were there. I even give them the credit for my ability with them both being two-sport college athletes.

"They have played such a big role in my life and helping me get where I am. I wanted to do this today for them."

Story committed to Alabama over Texas A&M, but he added that Tennessee was probably third on his list. The decision was announced on his parent's anniversary, but he gave Nick Saban the news last month.

"On my last visit to Alabama is when I told coach Saban that I was ready to commit. I now have the opportunity to play for the greatest coach of all time, and most don't have that opportunity. Playing for coach Saban is something I will be able to brag about for a long time. He is the best coach ever, and I get to play for him.

"Sitting with him in his office and committing to him in person was special. It was a great feeling. Other coaches and other coaches are trying to mimic what has has been doing at Alabama, and I get to be part of what he is doing. I am going to Alabama to play for the best."

This is something Story, a 6-foot-2, 198 pound athlete that has the option of playing safety or wide receiver at Alabama has been dreaming of for a long time. He grew up following the Tide, and after spending many hours on campus, he knew it was the right place for him.

"I grew up a fan of Alabama and I have always dreamed of playing for them on that big stage," said Story.

"They are a National Championship contender every year, and people think Alabama is all business, and no fun, but when you are around the people there, and get to know them, you can tell they are one big family. You cannot fake that and I want to be a part of that. I have built a lot of great relationships there and it is the right place for me.

"When I was there for a spring practice in April, that is when it hit me that Alabama could really be the school for me. It is just a feeling I had that day. Then, after that, every time I talked to the coaches and every visit, it just built up.

"It felt right. I just had the feeling that Alabama was where I needed to be."

This is it for Story. The top five prospect in the Yellowhammer State does not plan to visit any other schools and this is different from his commitment to Tennessee.

"I am completely ending the recruiting process now," said Story. "When I committed to Tennessee, I felt like it was the right thing at the moment, but it was an in the moment decision. I did not take the time to think about it first.

"This commitment to Alabama is much different. I took my time, I took visits and I took the time to look over the situation.

"I thought about this one. I took my time, I weighed out all my options and I know Alabama is the best place for me. I am done."

