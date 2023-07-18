Four-star athlete Kevin Levy breaks down why he picked Rutgers football

Kevin Levy saw Rutgers football as different than any of the other programs recruiting him. He saw and experienced something during his recruitment by the Big Ten school that led to his commitment on Saturday.

And in doing so, Levy’s commitment is a major recruiting win for Rutgers.

Playing as a wide receiver and a defensive back at Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach FL), Levy held offers from Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Minnesota, Penn State and Texas A&M among others. On 3 ranks Levy as a four-star recruit.

During his commitment on Saturday, Levy had five hats on the table: Florida State, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville and Rutgers. But there was only ever one choice for the Florida athlete.

“They always (touched) base. Made sure they were going to take care of me and my family and (I) had a good relationship with them,” Levy told Rutgers Wire.

He is expected to be a defensive back at Rutgers.

While making his selection, Levy created quite the stir. After thanking his family, friends, teammates and his high school coaches, he reached for a Florida State hat. He then left the hat on the table, reaching to the opposite side and putting on a Rutgers hat.

The little prank, he says, was “just cause most people believed I was going there.”

Levy is settled in his recruitment and his only visit will be on July 29 when he is on campus at Rutgers.

“It just felt like home, the right place for me to take my talents to for the next three to four years,” Levy said,

In terms of getting other players to Rutgers, Levy said he is after one of his teammates to join him: Josh Philostin.

A four-star defensive back according to ESPN.com, Philostin took an official visit to Rutgers in June. Philostin has an offers list that includes Arkansas, Indiana, Ole Miss, Penn State and Pittsburgh as well as several others.

He plans on making a decision prior to the start of his senior season.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire