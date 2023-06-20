Four-star athlete Kam Mikell names Colorado to list of top schools

Jack Carlough
·1 min read

While his list is far from narrow, Colorado should be encouraged to find itself within four-star athlete Kam Mikell’s top 14 schools.

According to JGP Visuals, Mikell is down to Florida, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Tennessee, South Carolina, Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia and the Buffs.

Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders offered the No. 10 class of 2024 athlete (247Sports Composite) on Jan. 11.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

As a junior at Statesboro High School in Georgia, Mikell put up 268 yards passing, 478 rushing and had a two-interception game in September. He was also a starting guard on the basketball team and a track sprinter.

Mikell’s name was brought up in May by Colorado QB commit Danny O’Neil when asked about the prospects he’s helping recruit to Boulder.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Advertisement

More Football!

Rising prospect Jalani Culpepper takes repeat visit to Colorado

WATCH: Freshman Carter Stoutmire talks about his 'smooth' first summer in Boulder

Left foot amputation a possibility for Deion Sanders

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire

Recommended Stories