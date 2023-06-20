Four-star athlete Kam Mikell names Colorado to list of top schools

While his list is far from narrow, Colorado should be encouraged to find itself within four-star athlete Kam Mikell’s top 14 schools.

According to JGP Visuals, Mikell is down to Florida, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Tennessee, South Carolina, Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia and the Buffs.

Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders offered the No. 10 class of 2024 athlete (247Sports Composite) on Jan. 11.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

As a junior at Statesboro High School in Georgia, Mikell put up 268 yards passing, 478 rushing and had a two-interception game in September. He was also a starting guard on the basketball team and a track sprinter.

Mikell’s name was brought up in May by Colorado QB commit Danny O’Neil when asked about the prospects he’s helping recruit to Boulder.

BREAKING: C/O 2024, 4🌟 ATH Kam Mikell (@KaMMike_) tells me he will focus on these 1️⃣4️⃣ Schools for the remainder of his recruitment & plans on making a decision between December-June! Regarded as the 8th best prospect at his position (#56 NATL. #9 GA) according to On3 pic.twitter.com/PmcWKEaPVq — JGP (@jgpvisuals) June 19, 2023

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Advertisement

More Football!

Rising prospect Jalani Culpepper takes repeat visit to Colorado WATCH: Freshman Carter Stoutmire talks about his 'smooth' first summer in Boulder Left foot amputation a possibility for Deion Sanders

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire