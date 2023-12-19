Four-star athlete Dre'lon Miller primed to 'make history' with Colorado football

Four-star Colorado commit Dre'lon Miller accounted for more than 4,000 yards of total offense and 53 total touchdowns during his high school career at Silsbee (Texas).

Colorado football has shifted the majority of its recruiting focus from the high school ranks to the NCAA transfer portal under the direction of coach Deion Sanders. While every other program in the new Big 12 has at least 11 commits from the Class of 2024 (eight schools have at least 19 commits), the Buffaloes have just nine (in addition to 15 transfer portal commits).

Sanders doesn't typically recruit high school athletes, but Dre'lon Miller isn't your typical high school athlete.

"He (Sanders) told me that he doesn't recruit a lot of high school kids so, just getting the chance to talk to one of the best to do it and, you know, him telling us how he wants to make history, being able to make history for 'Coach Prime' would be an amazing thing to do," Miller said.

It doesn't take long to figure out why Sanders wants Miller in Boulder, Colorado.

The 6-foot, 190-pound athlete has played all over the field for Silsbee (Texas) High School — wide receiver, running back, wildcat QB, defensive back, returner — and made impact plays at every position. Throughout the course of his high school career, Miller has accounted for 4,409 yards of total offense (3,571 receiving, 778 rushing, 60 passing) and 118 total tackles on defense to go along with five interceptions.

Those are video-game numbers, and Silsbee head coach Randy Smith has had a front-row seat to the Miller show since 2020.

"Dre'lon is a special player," Smith said. "He's extremely explosive and has really good ball skills. He can go up and get the ball with anybody but once he gets it, his run after catch is extremely special.

"For me, personally, you don't get to coach many kids like him over the course of your career, so it's a special thing."

Miller had his third consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in 2023 and finished his prep career with 53 total touchdowns (46 receiving, five rushing and two kick return TDs). His ability to evade defenders after the catch with both speed and power makes him a big play waiting to happen.

The do-it-all weapon had chunk gains of 77 yards (twice), 76, 75, 69, 67 (three times) and 65 over the last two seasons.

"I'm someone who attacks everything, you know, on and off the field," Miller said. "The way I run after the catch or take the ball out the backfield and when I go to quarterback at times, I'm an explosive player."

It's that explosiveness that made Miller one of the most sought after prospects in the country. The four-star athlete picked up 44 offers, according to 247Sports, and was committed to Texas A&M until Oct. 17.

Less than two months later (Dec. 1), Miller was in Boulder for an official visit where he said he was treated like family.

"It was an amazing time, I had a great visit out there," Miller said. "I got to see some snow. I don't see that much out here, so it was a great visit."

Miller committed to Colorado on Dec. 10 and will be joining a star-studded receiver room in 2024, led by first-team All-American Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., who led the Buffs in receiving touchdowns last season (6), and Vanderbilt transfer Will Sheppard. That trio combined for 162 catches, 1,972 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns in 2023.

The top-15 WR in the Class of 2024 is eager to soak up game from some of college football's best recievers.

"I can learn how to continue to get better each day and compete with those guys, learning little things about my game and take it to the top," Miller said.

Just because Miller will be walking into a loaded receiver room doesn't mean there isn't an expectation to contribute right away.

Dylan Edwards, as a true freshman, led the Buffs in rushing last season while also proving to be a reliable pass catcher. It shouldn't be a shock if a freshman as talented as Miller is able to produce early.

"I think the sky's the limit for him," Smith said of Miller. "I also think that he's somebody who's capable of coming in and contributing right away. If he stays healthy and those things go the way they should, I think he'll be a major factor in the college football scene."

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Dre'lon Miller primed to 'make history' with Colorado football