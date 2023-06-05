Four-star athlete Daniel Hill puts Auburn in top 8

Auburn is one of several SEC schools pursuing four-star athlete Daniel Hill and on Sunday he announced his top eight schools and the Tigers made the cut.

The Meridian, Mississippi native also included South Carolina, Michigan, Penn State, Alabama, Tennessee, LSU and Mississippi State.

Auburn is recruiting him as a running back with Cadillac Williams leading the charge. The Tigers already have one running back in four-star J'Marion Burnette but they are looking to land two running backs in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Hills is the No. 196 overall player and No. 16 athlete in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 7 player from Mississippi.

Despite including Auburn, Hill has never visited the Plains and the Tigers will need to change that if they have any hope of catching South Carolina. They are the heavy favorite with three crystal balls in their favor at 247Sports.

🚨Top Eight 🚨 Four 🌟 ATH Daniel Hill of Meridian (Mississippi) narrows his schools down to eight Where will the versatile playmaker play his college football? 🏈 pic.twitter.com/79aoqfWkio — Rivals (@Rivals) June 5, 2023

