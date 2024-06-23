Four-star athlete and 'competitor' Braswell Thomas commits to Penn State

Penn State is adding some versatility to its 2025 class, as four-star New Jersey product Braswell Thomas has committed to the Nittany Lions.

Thomas is currently listed by Rivals as a wide receiver, but the Nittany Lions are recruiting him as an "athlete," who could also potentially play on the defensive side of the ball as a safety.

He was in Happy Valley for his official visit this weekend and made the decision to pledge to PSU.

The Pleasantville High School (Pleasantville, New Jersey) student-athlete currently ranks as the No. 11 player in the Garden State and the No. 60 wide receiver in the 2025 class.

While his exact position is to be determined, at Penn State, Thomas will play under head coach James Franklin, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tom Allen, co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, wide receivers coach/offensive recruiting coordinator Marques Hagans and the rest of the staff.

BREAKING: CO/25 4 ⭐️ ATH Braswell Thomas ( @Braswell1Thomas ) has committed to Penn State.

-

Braswell is a 6’2 ( 190 LBS ) DB/WR out of Pleasantville, NJ. Braswell totaled 15+ Offers out of High School but ultimately chose Penn State over Nebraska and Syracuse.

-

Welcome him… pic.twitter.com/aenloWHY4t — Steezo (@SteezoDsgn) June 23, 2024

Thomas received additional scholarship offers from Georgia, Maryland, Nebraska, Connecticut, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others.

He took an official visit to see the Mountaineers in Morgantown on June 7. However, after taking his official visit with Penn State this past weekend, Thomas knew he wanted to become a Nittany Lion.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Thomas plays both wide receiver and defensive back at the high school level. His ability to adjust to the ball, his body control and his tendency to make plays on contested balls as a wide receiver or force turnovers and pass break-ups as a defensive back are all things that stand out. He is more than willing to come up in run support and make strong tackles defensively as well.

Thomas has also shown improvement with his speed, as he ran a sub-4.5.-second 40-yard dash at Penn State's camp earlier this month. The overall strong camp performance, impressed PSU's coaching staff and led to him getting the official visit scheduled for the weekend of June 21.

In March, it was announced that Braswell will be transferring from Lower Cape May Regional High School to Pleasantville High School for his senior season.

Pleasantville head coach Malachi Timberlake noted that Thomas' competitiveness and wok ethic are traits that set him apart.

"I think the first thing that you notice about Braswell is how much of a competitor he truly is," Timberlake said about Thomas. "His determination and drive to compete at a high level is through the roof. He is his own biggest competitor, he wants to compete with himself mentally and be perfect at everything he does."

Timberlake also praised Braswell's demeanor and family.

"As a person, he’s a kid with a huge heart and carries himself with so much gratitude and I think that is due to his upbringing," Timberlake said.

With Braswell now in the group, Penn State's 2025 class currently has 17 total commits in the cycle. The Nittany Lions rank in the top-10 in the national team rankings.

If Braswell is to play on the defensive side of the ball, he would be the fifth prospect in the group projected to play defensive back for the Nittany Lions in the 2025 class, and the second recruit who is expected to play safety, joining three-star Antonio Branch Jr. If Braswell plays wide receiver at the college level, he would be the second wideout in the current cycle for Penn State, along with three-star Lyrick Samuel.

