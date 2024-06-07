Four-star athlete commits to the Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs have been off to a hot start in the month of June, and they received more good news in the world of recruiting on Thursday night. Derrek Cooper, a four-star running back out of Hollywood, Florida, announced his commitment to Georgia over Alabama, Florida State, and Miami.

Cooper is listed as an athlete and a running back on most recruiting services, having played on both sides in high school. His primary recruiter at UGA is running backs coach Josh Crawford, indicating that he would stay at the position with the Bulldogs. When asked by On3 about Crawford and Georgia’s plan for him, Cooper said, “He likes my ability to catch the ball and play receiver as a back. That’s a big part of one of their offenses.”

Cooper is listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds, and plays high school football at Chaminade-Madonna Prep. He caught nine passes for 71 yards as a receiver last year, and spent most of his time at safety, where he recorded 49 tackles an four interceptions. He joins five-star quarterback Jared Curtis as the Bulldogs’ second commit in the class of 2026.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire