Four star ATH Kaiden Prothro lands Auburn offer

Kaiden Prothro has been a popular name in the recruiting world since last October.

He earned his first offer from Florida State on Oct. 15, 2023. Since then, he has fielded offers from a plethora of Power Five programs such as Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and Alabama. As of Tuesday, he can add Auburn to that list.

Prothro, a four-star tight end from Bowdon High School in Bowdon, Georgia, shared Tuesday that he has received an offer from the Auburn Tigers. The offer from Auburn is one of five that he has received this month according to 247Sports.

Prothro plays wide receiver for Bowdon but may play tight end in college. He stands 6-6, 210 pounds and has hauled in 43 passes for 1047 yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons of varsity action. Last season, he was a key peuce to Bowdon’s state championship team by catching 33 passes for 831 yards and 13 touchdowns. In the state championship win over Manchester, he caught a 22-yard touchdown pass.

Prothro is a four-star recruit according to On3 and Rivals, he has yet to receive a ranking by 247Sports and ESPN. He is the No. 2 tight end in the country according to On3 for the 2026 cycle and is the No. 4 overall recruit from Georgia.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire