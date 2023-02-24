Four-star ATH Jason Mitchell set to visit Texas next week

Texas is targeting one of the top prospects in California for the 2024 cycle.

Four-star athlete Jason Mitchell announced on Friday that he will be visiting Texas and Texas A&M next week. The Longhorns have yet to officially extend an offer to Mitchell, but that will likely change once he arrives in Austin.

The St. John Bosco product is rated the No. 20 overall prospect in California for the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 26 athlete in the country, according to 247Sports composite.

Mitchell also competes in track and field and has compiled an impressive list of Power Five offers, including USC, Ole Miss, Oregon, LSU, Notre Dame and others.

USC appears to be the heavy favorite to land Mitchell according to On3’s recruiting prediction machine.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire