Four-star ATH Ja'kayden Ferguson talks Kentucky pledge

One of the top Houston-area prospects is now off the board.

Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall four-star athlete Ja'kayden Ferguson has announced his commitment to Kentucky while on his official visit in Lexington.

Ferguson is ranked as the No. 7 athlete in the 2025 class as well as the No. 38 prospect in Texas.

Ferguson got his offer from Kentucky this spring on February 26. Since that time the Wildcats have been a major contender in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder had a second pop in his recruitment as he transitioned from playing just wide receiver to also playing cornerback at Fort Bend Marshall. There was a wave of schools to enter his recruitment.

It was Kentucky receivers coach Daikel Shorts Jr. that took command of this recruitment though. The relationship between the two led to the official visit, where Ferguson had a feeling he would make the decision to commit.

"I low key knew I would, but everything on the visit set it in stone."

Just as many were, Kentuck is recruiting Ferguson as an athlete. He plans to play receiver and cornerback."

"I think I'll be in the slot and then be able to move to the outside. On defense, it should be the outside cornerback. The big focus will be wide receiver, but once I get that down, I can move to playing cornerback as well."