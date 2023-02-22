Four-star ATH Demello Jones names top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for elite athlete Demello Jones.

Jones is a member of the class of 2024. He plays high school football for Swainsboro High School in Swainsboro, Georgia. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete is ranked as a four-star recruit.

Demello Jones’ top schools are Georgia, UNC, Tennessee, Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Miami.

The four-star athlete has recently visited South Carolina and Alabama, but he is favored to commit to Georgia, per 247Sports. Demello Jones plays wide receiver and cornerback for his high school football team.

Jones shows excellent speed in his tape. One standout play in his film is a block over 20 yards down the field so his teammate could score a touchdown.

Here’s a look at the Swainsboro star’s highlights from the 2022 high school football season:

Georgia football currently has 10 commitments in the class of 2024. The Bulldogs have the No. 1 class in the country. Georgia has a chance to stay at the top for the 2024 cycle thanks to a ton of great in-state talent.

Demello Jones named his top schools via Twitter:

