Four-star ATH Cameron Sparks: Auburn is ‘definitely up there’

Four-star athlete Cameron Sparks made his return to Auburn on Saturday and the Tigers made quite an impression on him.

“It’s been great being here all day. Getting around campus and talking to coaches,” Sparks told Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente. “Just how family-oriented it is. They’re real big on faith here and culture. I love it.”

Listed as an athlete, Auburn is recruiting him to play tight end and Ben Aigamaua has a specific role in mind for the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder.

“It wouldn’t be a traditional tight end,” Sparks said. “I’d be spread out all over the field, kind of how they do Rivaldo (Fairweather) right now. I’d be single receiver, slot receiver, sometimes winged up. Just all over the field.”

Sparks is the No. 40 overall player and No. 1 athlete in the 247Sports composite ranking. The Chattanooga native is also the No. 2 player from Tennessee.

The visit has Auburn in a good place with Sparks, who admitted Auburn is “definitely up there.”

